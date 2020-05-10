STILLWATER, Okla. — Chelsey Terry, of Kipp, who is a third-year veterinary student at the Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine, received a Butch and Luella Ruth Curtis Educational Award in recognition of her academic achievements. Terry is the daughter of Debora Moravec, of Kipp.

COVID-19 touched lives around the globe including those at the vet school. To protect faculty, staff and students and to help curb the spread of COVID-19, many changes were implemented including completing classes online for the remainder of the spring semester for all four years of the veterinary curriculum. In spite of those challenges, veterinary students continued to excel in many areas and were recently recognized for their efforts.

"Thanks to the continued support of our donors, the College of Veterinary Medicine awarded more than $593,600 in scholarships to deserving students," said Dr. Carlos Risco, dean. "All of our students are to be commended for stepping up in these extraordinary times and continuing their rigorous studies during the COVID-19 pandemic. And we thank our faculty for quickly transitioning their classes to a comprehensive online format."