Macksville man hit standing outside his vehicle

EDWARDS COUNTY -- A Macksville man was seriously injured Friday night when he was struck by a car while standing outside of his vehicle on an Edwards County road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the accident occurred about 9:40 p.m. Friday at 1942 S Road or about a third of a mile east of 190th Avenue on S Road.

Joseph Allen Hammack, 35, of Macksville, was standing just outside the driver’s side door of his 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer parked in the middle of the road when he was hit by an eastbound 2009 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Crispin Garcia, 27, of Boise City, Oklahoma.

Hammack was taken to Edwards County Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Garcia and three passengers in her car – a woman and two children from Lewis -- were not hurt.

Abilene man hurt in US 50 crash on Friday

HARVEY COUNTY -- An Abilene man was seriously injured when he failed to yield at an intersection on U.S. 50 in Harvey County and his car was hit by a semi.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that Ronald M. Heller, 60, of Abilene, was westbound on Grant Street about 12:15 p.m. Friday when he failed to yield to a semi traveling southwest on U.S. 50.

The 2020 Freightliner pulling a Hyundai trailer driven by Kpassou Guizale, 33, of Baltimore, Maryland, struck Heller’s 2015 Mercedes in the passenger side rear.

Heller was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. It was unknown if Heller was wearing a seatbelt, the report stated.

Guizale, who was restrained, was not injured.