The biannual Kansas State League of Women Voters meeting was May 9 on Zoom. Delegates from Salina's local league were Emma Doherty, Lori Trow and Ann Zimmerman. Other local members attending were LaNay Meier and Diana Tarver.

This year is the Centennial Celebration of the League of Women Voters, with activities throughout Kansas. This year, the league will have studies on Criminal Justice, Adult Corrections and Juvenile Correction Services.

Vote411.org seeks to protect Kansas citizens’ ability to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic by maintaining equitable in-person voting opportunities in every jurisdiction; expand mail-in advanced ballot process; implement a tracking system of ballots; create universal regulations to manage rejected ballots; increase voter registration access; and provide public education.

While the COVID-19 public health crisis impacts our everyday lives, let's make sure it does not hamper Kansas voters’ access to vote. We can protect voting access and prioritize public health at the same time. Further information can be found at website LWVSalina.org.