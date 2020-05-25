The Topeka Fire Department responded just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday to a structure fire located at 3759 S.W. Park South Court, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from a three-story, wood-frame, multi-unit apartment residential structure at Park South Apartments. A search of the structure revealed no occupants.

The TFD said preliminary investigation of the building indicates the fire to be accidental, more likely than not associated with a malfunction of electrical branch circuitry. The estimated dollar loss is valued at $350,000, all of which is associated with structural loss. Working smoke detectors were not located within the structure of fire origin, according to the release.

Kansas Gas Service, Evergy Energy and the Kansas State Fire Marshall were also on scene assisting with the fire.

More information about the blaze will be provided as it becomes available.