Local candidates continue to file for the upcoming election. And people considering a run for office now have less than a week until the state’s filing deadline.

The deadline for filing is noon June 1.

June 1 also is the deadline for voters to switch their party affiliation ahead of the Aug. 4 primary election, according to County Clerk Janet Klasinski.

The general election will take place Nov. 3.

Among the candidates to recently file for office is Mike Griswold, according to a website for the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office.

Griswold, who currently serves as the Leavenworth mayor, has filed as a Democratic candidate for the 41st District of the Kansas House of Representatives.

The 41st District includes much of the city of Leavenworth.

Griswold will face at least two other Democrats, Whitney Davis Moulden and Donald G. Terrien, in the Aug. 4 primary.

So far, only one Republican, Pat Proctor, has filed as a candidate for the 41st District.

The district currently is represented by state Rep. Jeff Pittman, a Democrat.

Pittman is making a run for the Kansas Senate this year instead of seeking reelection to his House seat.

Pittman is running for the Kansas Senate’s 5th District, which includes the cities of Leavenworth and Lansing. The 5th District currently is represented by Kevin Braun, a Republican who also has filed as a candidate for the Senate seat.

In the race of the Leavenworth County Commission’s 5th District, Curtis Oroke has filed as a Republican candidate, according to the County Clerk’s Office.

The 5th District includes the cities of Tonganoxie and Linwood.

Oroke previously served on the Tonganoxie City Council. He will face incumbent County Commissioner Mike Stieben in the Aug. 4 Republican primary.

No Democrat has filed as a candidate for the County Commission’s 5th District.

Democrat Kent Leintz, Leavenworth, recently filed as a Democratic candidate for Leavenworth County sheriff.

Incumbent Sheriff Andy Dedeke, a Republican, has filed for reelection.

A complete list of candidates for county offices can be found at www.leavenworthcounty.gov/elections

People wishing to file as candidates for county offices can contact the County Clerk’s Office at 913-684-0421.

A list of candidates for the Kansas Legislature can be found at sos.kansas.gov

People wanting to file as candidates for the Kansas Legislature can call the Secretary of State’s Office at 785-296-4561 to make an appointment.

