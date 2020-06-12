HUTCHINSON—The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) has announced a $16,700 grant to Horizons Mental Health Center to assist Reno County residents who are homeless following discharge from the Larned State Hospital or a local jail.

Mike Garrett, Chief Executive Officer for Horizons, said the Interim Housing grant is designed to provide housing support for 90-days while the program participant works to secure permanent housing.

“Participants in the program will receive temporary housing as well as intensive support from the staff at Horizons Mental Health Center,” Garrett said. “Throughout the years, Horizons Mental Health Center and the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services have partnered in a number of programs to enhance our mission and the Interim Housing Grant is another excellent example of a program that will have a long-term positive impact on our community.”

Tyler Vance, Department Head of Community Support Services for Horizons, said the grant is earmarked to serve Reno County residents who are active clients of Horizons Mental Health Center and meet the qualifying criteria.

“The intensive supports are designed to help program participants become mentally healthy and financially stable,” Vance said. “Also, the ability to obtain stable housing helps to reduce recidivism in both the hospital and jail settings.”

Funding for an additional year of the program will be contingent on fund availability, grantee performance, and compliance with the grant terms and conditions.

Horizons Mental Health Center is an entity of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System. Other entities are Health-E-Quip, Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and the Hutchinson Regional Medical Foundation.