Police calls

People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Paul Dean Cohagen, 50, in connection with burglary, theft, 6/11.

Charles Barnes Jr., 56, in connection with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated burglary, 6/11.

Raymond Glenn Huey, 37, in connection with criminal possession of firearm by felon, 6/11.