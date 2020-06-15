A Bucklin woman was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday afternoon in Trego County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Courtney D. Windholz, 18, was southbound on 290th Road in a 2005 GMC Envoy when for unknown reasons she lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of County Road M and struck a dirt embankment on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The SUV rolled and Windholz, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected. The vehicle came to rest on its roof. The crash occurred just after noon about 4 miles west of K-147 highway.