Hutchinson police say a Moundridge man was killed when his motorcycle was struck by another motorist crossing at Avenue G and K-61 highway on Saturday night.

It was one of two crashes involving motorcycles over the weekend.

The investigation showed Glen V. Koch, 78, was northbound on K-61 on a motorcycle when a passenger car being driven east on Avenue G by Sophia Mendoza, 70, of Hutchinson, attempted to pass through the intersection.

Both vehicles took evasive measures, but the car struck the motorcycle’s rear wheel, causing the motorcycle to lose control and roll, ejecting the driver, said Hutchinson police Lt. Dustin Loepp. The motorcycle came to rest atop the driver.

Responders found Koch unresponsive and attempted life-saving measures, but Koch, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

The investigation into the 8 p.m. crash continues, Loepp said.

The other crash was a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 2:20 p.m. Sunday.

The police blotter shows Daron Lund, 58, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed at Eighth Avenue and Walnut Street.

The report said Lund went to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment, but a hospital spokesman said there is no record of him being treated there.