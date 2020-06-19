LOGAN — The Hansen Museum is pleased to announce its 6th Annual 5K Run/2 Mile Fun Walk, held in conjunction with the 47th Annual Arts & Crafts Fair on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Hansen Museum in Logan, KS. Entry fees are $20.00 for adults and $10.00 for youth 15 years old and younger. All fees will be donated to Phillips County Hospice Services.

Check-in and t-shirt pick up starts at 7 a.m. on the corner of Douglas Street and Main Street in front of the Museum. The 5K run will begin at 8:00 a.m. with the 2-mile walk to follow at 8:15 a.m. Paid registrations received by August 3rd will receive a free t-shirt. Prizes will be awarded to each divisions’ top male and female finishers, and top three in each division will receive a medal.

For more information, please contact the Hansen Museum at 785-689-4846. This event is sponsored by the Dane G. Hansen Museum with funds from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation.

The Dane G. Hansen Museum is open Monday through Friday 9-12 & 1-4; Saturdays 9-12 & 1-5; Sundays & Holidays 1-5. We are closed Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. The Museum is handicapped accessible and admission is always free thanks to the generous support of the Dane G. Hansen Foundation. For more information or if you have questions, please contact us at 785-689-4846.