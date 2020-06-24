An arrest warrant has been issued in a connection to a Lansing shooting that left a teen with a head wound. But authorities have not yet located the suspect.

County Attorney Todd Thompson confirmed Tuesday that Christopher Allen Kelly-Bush, 21, Lansing, has been charged with aggravated battery of a minor.

The charge stems from an incident that was reported Friday night at a residence on First Terrace in Lansing. A 16-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound in the head. He was taken to an area hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, according to Lansing Police Chief Steve Wayman.

Capt. Ben Ontiveros of the Lansing Police Department said Tuesday that an arrest warrant was issued but authorities had not located Kelly-Bush.

"We’re pretty sure he’s not in the local area," he said.

Ontiveros said the Lansing Police Department has been in contact with authorities in other jurisdictions.

