Floral arrangements bring the best of the outdoors inside, but the cost of professionally arranged bouquets can quickly add up.

Planting a cut garden is one way to supply your home with fresh flowers year-round for a fraction of the cost.

"I landscape my yard because I want it to look nice, using things I enjoy with the kind of plants I like," said Skinner Garden Store owner and general manager Cameron Rees. "I use a lot of things that bloom. It’s a neat way to bring beautiful landscaping indoors."

Rees recommends perennials when planning for cut flowers because they produce many blooms and usually have longer stems for arranging purposes. Plants like sunflowers, purple coneflowers and salvia top his list of choices, along with yarrow, catmint and coreopsis.

In addition to flowering plants, Rees also incorporates blooming shrubs into his arrangements.

Stems from spirea and forsythia bushes can add a pop of color, along with branches from flowering redbud trees. He frequently uses vegetation from ornamental grasses and plants with ferny textures as filler accents and has even used twigs to keep things interesting.

"You can use anything. It can be simple. I’ll go out and cut and use stuff randomly," Rees said. "You’ve got to try different things. Some of the prettiest arrangements are the ones my kids have done."

One piece of advice that he offers to gardeners who want to use their blooms for arrangements is to grow plants that will stay interesting throughout the year.

"You need a lot of diversity, and things blooming at different times of the year," he said.

Professional floral designer and owner of Blooms on Boswell Lori McNorton enjoys the challenge of finding floral options for every season.

"For fall foliage, you can bring in pumpkins and gourds for a little bit more muted and intense colors," McNorton said. "Use hollies and evergreen in the winter. People don’t realize how much you can just go out and cut."

She encourages gardeners who are planning a cut garden to research the growing region and choose plants that will thrive in the Kansas climate. Water and sunlight needs should also be taken into consideration.

Shade gardens can produce several varieties of plants that work well in cut arrangements, including hydrangea, hostas, Dusty Miller and Lamb’s-ear.

"It’s very rewarding to grow your own," McNorton said.

She looks for field-to-vase flowers like zinnias and dahlias, which are popular choices, as well as such tree cuttings as pussy willow and curly willow. She also uses dried flowers in her creations.

McNorton offers workshops at Blooms on Boswell to teach the public more about floral arranging.

"You don’t have to follow a certain mold. You can use more airy, natural grasses and foliage," she said. "It’s the most rewarding thing to be able to grow your own flowers with your heart, and then bring them into your table."

For more information on classes and workshops at Blooms on Boswell, visit bloomsonboswell.com or call 785-272-2749.