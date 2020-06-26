The Saline County Health Department on Friday reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 since its Wednesday report.

This jump raised Saline County’s total to 98 cases overall, 60 of which are actively being monitored by the health department. All the new cases are associated with previous positive cases and the individuals are isolated.

The health department has determined where the virus was contracted for all the additional cases and notified all close contacts who might have been exposed.

"While the rise in case numbers is concerning, it is only one part of the overall picture that is used to make decisions," Saline County health officer Jason Tiller said in a statement. "There are three other data sets that are looked at. Those are the number of hospitalizations, the use of hospital resources since Salina Regional does get patients from other hospitals, and the number of deaths.

"Of those, only case numbers have risen."

As of Saturday morning, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 13,538 cases and 264 deaths statewide. The number for Saline County was listed as 81, but did not include numbers received since their last update early Friday afternoon.

Local businesses that have questions about how to protect their employees and patrons are asked to contact the Saline County Health Department at 785-826-6600.