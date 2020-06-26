The Leavenworth County Health Department reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Friday.

Friday’s update from the Health Department was first to be released since Wednesday afternoon.

The nine additional cases are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

To date, 1,146 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Leavenworth County since the start of the pandemic.

That total includes 840 cases involving inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility and 67 cases involving inmates and staff at the Grossman Center halfway house in Leavenworth.

Of the remaining 239 community cases that have been reported in the county, 29 are considered active at this time. Only three of the LCF inmate cases are active. None of the cases reported at the Grossman Center are active, according to the update from the Leavenworth County Health Department.

Currently, there are two Leavenworth County residents who are in the hospital because of COVID-19.

A total of 34 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Seven Leavenworth County residents, including four LCF inmates, have died as a result of COVID-19.

In addition to the 1,146 confirmed cases, there have been 5,842 negative test results in the county.

The Leavenworth County Health Department now updates COVID-19 figures for the county three times per week instead of on a daily basis.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR