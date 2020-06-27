As scaffolding arose recently to restore the original tower on the Stiefel Theatre (destroyed by lightning in the mid-1950s), word reached Salina of the passing of the facility’s first executive director, David Jenkins.

Jenkins, 67, was discovered deceased on June 13 in his condo in Chiang Mai, Thailand, the victim of an apparent heart attack.

Upon hearing the news, Stiefel board member Suzanne Hokett, who served as board chair during Jenkins’ stint in Salina from 1998-2002, recalled how he had once assured her that the theater’s tower, left out of the original restoration project for cost reasons, would someday be rebuilt. When that day came, Jenkins told Hokett, it would be the "crowning jewel" on the historic building.

Reached by phone at his home in Florida, former Kansas governor and Salina native Bill Graves warmly remembered his interactions with Jenkins. Graves had served as the honorary chair of the successful capital campaign that raised the funds to restore the historic theater. In a follow-up email he sang Jenkins’ praises.

"David was one of those unique individuals who loved to take on big/difficult projects that required a broad portfolio of talents," Graves wrote. "Fundraiser, lobbyist, administrator, spokesman, and often the guy holding the broom, David did it all, and the result has been a spectacular success for Salina and for the effort to restore historic theaters around the country."

Jenkins had arrived in Salina at the beginning of 1998 to take charge of the project to breathe new life into the mothballed facility. Opened in 1931, the 1,335-seat theater, then known as the Fox-Watson Theatre, had been closed in 1987, and the following year the Dickinson theater chain offered it to the City of Salina, a gift accepted in March of 1989 by the city commission by a vote of 3-2.

Over the next decade discussions started to percolate as to what to do with the proverbial "white elephant" in the middle of downtown. Former Salina Mayor Joe Warner and businessman Don Dieckhoff played prominent roles in promoting the refurbishing and reuse of the theater. Some envisioned a performing arts center.

A non-profit board was formed and incorporated and on Aug. 18, 1997, title of the building was transferred to that board.

Jenkins came to Salina from a historic theater in Savannah, Ga., with more than 20 years of experience in venue management and concert promotion. Along the way he had developed a genuine love for historic theaters. Contractor and board member Norman Yenkey remembered Jenkins’ can-do, take charge attitude when informed of his passing, remarking "he definitely played a role in making the project happen."

Hokett recalls a brash Bostonian who maybe wasn’t ready for small-town Kansas, and a community that wasn’t accustomed to his hard-driving East Coast style. To anyone who would listen he proclaimed, "They don’t call it show art, they call it show business." And he provided documentation to back up his argument that a restored theater could transform downtown and the wider community. Not everyone bought into his vision initially.

Over the next four years, Jenkins utilized his extraordinary range of creative talents to raise the $3 million required to transform the old theater and give it new life.

During the first year, he dressed up a female mannequin and seated her in the old box office in front of the theater as an attention-getter. The stunt worked as many did a double take the first time they saw the new attendant, christened Gertrude by board member Jack Stewart.

When Gertrude became the focal point of an attack on the project in a letter to the editor in the Salina Journal, Jenkins (as Gertrude), responded with a tongue-in-cheek comeback in a column that turned her into a sympathetic figure that had the entire town smiling. The smiles eventually morphed into support for the fund drive.

Jenkins was a whirling dervish of activity during those years. He hired executive assistant, Donna Burger, and the two approached the fund drive with gusto. They published newsletters, brochures, and brought in Beatles tribute band 1964, which played to a full house. And they produced a nearly hour-long video on the theater narrated by well-known local radio personality Dave Foor. Foor recalled David as a tireless worker who didn’t get as much credit as he deserved for the project’s ultimate success.

Jenkins founded and was the driving force behind the Kansas Historic Theatre Association. His work with Sen. Ben Vidricksen led to the passage of Kansas Senate Bill 76, which provided tax incentives to historic theater renovation projects. He brought in ornamental plaster expert Geoffrey Steward and produced a project budget and business plan.

One day he picked up the phone, called the governor’s office and scheduled an appointment with Graves. Jenkins went to Topeka, spent most of an afternoon in the governor’s office and returned to Salina with a commitment from Graves to serve as the honorary chair of the fund drive.

Jenkins traveled to Tulsa, Okla., and returned home with a $250,000 pledge from the Mabee Foundation, and successfully lobbied the Salina City Commission for a $750,000 contribution.

The project’s big break came when retired local businessman Milton Stiefel communicated through his attorney Sid Reitz a desire to contribute $500,000 to the endeavor.

Other significant donations followed, capped with a $300,000 gift from Salinans Jack and Donna Vanier. On Nov. 20, 2001, Graves joined a large crowd at the theater to announce the successful completion of the fund drive.

Jenkins elected to move on after raising the funds for the renovation. On Dec. 26, 2001, Salina Journal publisher Tom Bell penned an effusive tribute to him with a column entitled "Thanks David, for Fox start." In the editorial, he noted the manner with which Jenkins had both "irritated and charmed" his way through the community.

After leaving Salina, Jenkins continued his career managing historic theaters in Austin, Texas; Branson, Mo., and Fort Pierce, Fla., followed by a final stop in Lynchburg, Va. In 2015, he retired and moved to Chiang Mai, where he enjoyed a simple life in a small ex-pat community while maintaining regular email contact with friends all over the world.

Hokett reacted to the news of Jenkins’ passing saying, "I was really fond of David," echoing the sentiments of many involved in the theater’s restoration two decades ago. "His contribution to Salina and central Kansas was enduring and will be enjoyed for generations to come."

Jilka, a former mayor of Salina, served on the Stiefel Theatre board during Jenkins’ term as the theater’s executive director.