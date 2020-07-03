When both of his family’s planned vacations were suddenly canceled because of the COVID 19 pandemic, Keith Barkemeyer, like millions of others, found himself with time on his hands and nowhere to go.

"We had shelled out all this money to take these vacations to Mexico and Disney World, and then the whole thing kicked in, and we had to find alternative options," Barkemeyer said.

With their travel expenses refunded, he and his wife decided that since vacation was off the table this year, they would invest the money in creating a space that offered the benefits of vacation without leaving home.

"We had always wanted to transform our backyard a little bit," Barkemeyer said. "Our patio faces the west, so it gets very hot out there. During the stay-at-home order, we worked on our own little piece of privacy to create a space for us to escape."

With the help of his father-in-law and some friends, the Barkemeyers added a pergola onto their existing patio to increase seating options. They also built a custom firepit for entertaining, and the project continues to evolve.

"We’ve made it a family affair, and we’re taking our time," Barkemeyer said.

Future plans include hiring an electrician to add an outdoor fan, lighting and speakers to the pergola. Barkemeyer said the family has already used its new space often throughout the time at home.

"Given that we don’t see an end in sight, it’s an opportunity for us to have something to constantly work on and a return premium on our vacations," he said.

Staycations, which involve remaining at home and engaging in leisurely activities instead of traveling to do so, have gained popularity over the past few years. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, this trend has led to an uptick in home improvement projects that lend themselves to the creation of vacation-like amenities.

Annie Brock took the opportunity to go forward with installing a backyard pool at her residence in Holton in anticipation of spending more time at home this summer.

"We had been thinking about putting in a pool for the past few years, but because of COVID, our community pool was closed, and we weren’t sure there were going to be summer sports or camps, so we just went for it," Brock said.

A rise in pool installations, home theater sales, deluxe tree house kits and spa-inspired bathroom remodels points to Americans’ desire to enjoy the relaxation they would normally seek on vacation while appreciating the security of staying home amid a global pandemic.

Topeka resident Michelle Gartner and her husband recently added a Koi pond to their backyard, complete with aquatic landscaping and the soothing sounds of a waterfall.

"We spent a considerable amount of time at home, much like everyone else," Gartner said. "I found myself spending a lot of that time in our backyard with our two young kids. My husband and I briefly discussed getting a pet but ultimately decided we would enjoy a Koi pond."

The Gartners did the work themselves, digging the pond by hand and selecting rocks, plant life and fish.

"It was nice to have something else to focus on and something to be excited about," Gartner said. "My husband did the work himself, and our kids loved watching the progress. We were able to spend meaningful time together, creating something we can be proud of. Now that it is finished, we enjoy watching the fish throughout the day and listening to the relaxing sounds of water in the evening."