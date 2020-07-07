The Newton USD 373 Board of Education selected a new member for the board Monday during a special meeting, filling a position opened by the resignation of Toby Tyner.

There are board of education elections every two years, though there is not one scheduled for this fall.

The board reviewed 12 applications the open position.

"We had an outstanding batch of folks, and I want to thank everyone for their interest," Treaster said.

"We had a lot of applications, far more than I expected," said Jennifer Budde. "They were excellent, and they each have something unique they would bring to the board."

Andy Ortiz was selected as the next member of the board.

Ortiz caught the eye of several board members, listed as their first choice to be appointed to the board. One of the reasons cited is Ortiz is Hispanic, which board members believe is underrepresented on the board of education.

"I do not want to speak for that demographic, I have no personal experience living through that," Budde said. "I think he makes an excellent choice."