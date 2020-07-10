New Life Christian Church welcomes you to join us Sunday, July 12, at 10:30 a.m. for traditional worship in song and service, including self serve communion and offering.

Pastor John Frey will bring the message, "Deliverance from the Lord," taken from Psalm 43;1-5.

Social distancing will be observed.

Wednesday evening Bible Study has been postponed until further notice.

Interim Pastor John Chastain will bring a message, "Anchors to Deal with Your Storms", based on Acts 27:20-31, this Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman, at the 8:15 and 10:30 a.m. services. Keith Neill’s message at the 9 a.m. worship service (W@9) will be "When Storms Come", based on Acts 27:20-31. We are following the guidelines laid out by the state and local authorities for proper disinfecting and ask everyone to practice social distancing. The 10:30 service will also be live on KHUT 102.9 FM, and check the website, www.fpchutch.org, for the W@9 sermon. The deacons will prepare and serve a meal at the Christian Soup Kitchen on Thursday.

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church will be hosting another set of GriefShare programs. The Loss of a Spouse event will be held on July 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. Then the 13-week GriefShare program will start on Aug. 9 on Sundays from 2 to 4 pm. Please contact Darrell for additional information at 620-899-0209. Crosspoint will also host a GriefShare program this fall.

The Hutchinson Women’s Connection, affiliated with Stonecroft, is "Be Transformed" and will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. July 23 at Central Christian School, 1910 E. 30th. The program will include "Lasting Transformation" by Amanda Watts and "Gift of Transformation" by Malinda Olson. Cost for lunch and program is $11. For reservations, call Jan at 665-1027.

The theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School at Union Valley Bible Church, 30th and Halstead, is Big Fish Bay: Hooked on God’s Mercy. VBS will be Sunday, July 19 through Thursday, July 23. No supper will be served this year. VBS is from 6:30 – 8 p.m., there will be Bible stories, games, and singing for children ages 4 through 6th grade. You can pre-register your child at myvbs.org/uvbc. While pre-registration is not required, it is helpful so we can determine class sizes. For further information call the church at 620-663-9000, or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/union-valley-bible-church-vbs.

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 407 E. 12th, invites you to join us for worship services Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. and Wednesday at 10 a.m. State and local health guidelines, including social distancing, are being observed. Please wear a facemask to services.

For our live stream worship services at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday and 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, go to our website at www.orlhutch.org and click on the "We LIVE Stream our Service" photo to join the broadcast, or go to our Facebook page and click on the live video. For those without internet access, call 844-868-6860 at the service time for an audio broadcast.

Free curbside pick-up lunches are available for children ages 1-18 at the Our Redeemer Early Learning Center from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. weekdays. No registration is required but children must be present in the vehicle to receive a meal. For those in need of groceries, the ORL Food Bank is open 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays and 3-5 p.m. Thursdays.

New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 700 E 25th, welcomes all to join in Worship at 9:30 in the Sanctuary. Fellowship time follows the service and Sunday School begins at 10:50. Rev Craig Waetke will bring a message titled "On The Other Side." Scripture text will be read from Mark 4:35-41. Session will not meet in the month of July. Church office phone number is 620-662-9439.

