The Prairie Patch Craft Show sponsored by the Southeast of Saline Education Foundation will not be held this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"In these uncertain times, the safety of our students, staff, and community is our priority," said Cindy Mueller, with Southeast of Saline. "We understand this event allows for a quality family day and acknowlege the economic impact this has on our student organizations as well our many creative vendors."

The annual craft show normally hosts over 100 vendors in three gyms at Southeast of Saline in November.