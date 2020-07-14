The USD 308 Board of Education elected Valarie Gibson-Smith as its president for the 2020-21 school term. During the annual organizational meeting Monday, Anette Roberson was elected vice president.

Julie Stucky was named treasurer and Cindy Meier became assistant treasurer. Tammie Buller was named Director of Head Start Program and Rhonda Trimble was named Coordinator for Homeless Children.

The Board approved a Technology Committee recommendation to add a $25 technology fee for K-12 students as the district moves to a one-to-one laptop or tablet program for students. This technology fee will not be waived for students on free and reduced meals.

An hourly option for the district calendar was approved. Under state law, the district must have school 1,116 or more hours each year. The previously approved 2020-21 calendar was developed around the hour option.

Set regular Board meetings for 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month with an optional meeting on the fourth Monday of each month unless those dates conflict with holidays. As a practical point, the Board routinely meets on the fourth Monday of each month.