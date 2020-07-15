The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that Interstate 135 will temporarily close overnight on Friday between mile markers 58 and 60 for demolition of the Avenue A bridge.

The bridge is located approximately one-half mile south of the US-56 highway exit.

Both northbound and southbound I-135 will close at 7 p.m. Friday with the southbound lanes opening at 6 a.m. Saturday and northbound lanes opening by 7 p.m., weather permitting. Traffic will follow a signed detour through McPherson via US-56, Main Street and K-61.

Dondlinger and Sons Construction of Wichita is the primary contractor on the $2.3 million project, with the bridge replacement scheduled for completion in January 2021.

Up-to-date information on road closures and road conditions is available at www.kandrive.org, or by calling 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas.