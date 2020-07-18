Lee, 13, is a smart, friendly teen with a great sense of humor. He loves a good joke.

He enjoys playing video games and hopes to be a video game designer when he’s older. Lee is good at math and he says that’s his favorite class at school. He would like to join a family that has a lot of patience, structure and clear boundaries. He would do best with caregivers who would love him unconditionally, with compassion and empathy, and spend lots of quality time with him.

To learn more about Lee, call Adopt KS Kids at 877-457-5430 or email customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-6742.