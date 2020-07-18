CIMARRON — Law enforcement officers were involved in an ongoing standoff early Saturday afternoon at Cimarron in southwest Kansas’ Gray County after a Gray County sheriff’s deputy was shot with a gun while investigating a domestic disturbance, authorities said.

"The suspect is still believed to be barricaded inside his residence" in the 600 block of East Avenue A, Gray County Sheriff Jim Kramer’s office said on its Facebook site late Saturday morning.

That site said the Gray County Sheriff’s Office was at the scene along with special agents and members of the tactical team from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation; Kansas Highway Patrol troopers; deputies and command staff members from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office; and members of the Dodge City Police Department’s SWAT Unit.

No further information was being released.