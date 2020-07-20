Members of the Leavenworth Police Department are investigating a homicide that appears to have resulted from a shootout at an apartment complex.

The incident was reported at 1:56 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North 13th Terrace.

"We received a call of shots fired," said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Officers responded to the location and found the victim, Sanquan M. Brooks, in a vehicle in a parking lot for the apartments.

Brooks, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nicodemus said it appears there was an altercation between Brooks, who lived at the apartments, and one or more persons, and there was an exchange of gunfire.

Nicodemus said several dozen shots were fired during the altercation. Brooks was shot while inside the vehicle.

"Whoever was involved in the altercation obviously did not stay," Nicodemus said.

The deputy chief said investigators had not yet identified suspects Monday morning.

"We have a lot of investigation to do, but we have some good leads," he said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Leavenworth Police Department’s detective unit at 913-651-2260. People also can leave anonymous tips by calling the Police Department’s clue line at 913-682-CLUE or 682-2583.

