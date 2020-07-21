While COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb in Reno County, health department director Nick Baldetti noted the increase has slowed.

He anticipates, however, that the number of exposures from the July 4 holiday weekend will still take another week or two to play out.

The county reported 165 confirmed cases on Tuesday morning, up two from Monday. The number of active cases, however, had dropped 11 from the county’s peak, to 42.

"We don’t seem to be having the same day-over-day number we’ve been seeing the last two weeks," Baldetti said. "Instead of eight or nine, we’re seeing two to four new cases a day."

The percentage of tests coming back positive over the past week also dipped, from 7.5% last week to 4.04%, though Baldetti noted the week was only a few days in.

The percentage of positive test results had climbed for three consecutive weeks, reaching almost 15% on a seven-day rolling average on July 8.

In aggregate, since the first case was reported in the county, the current positive test rate is 4.34%. Results from 3,804 tests have been returned, with just over 6% of the county’s population tested.

According to data in a daily situation report released late Tuesday morning, there are now seven positive COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with one intubated or on a respirator.

Another 18 people in the hospital are awaiting lab results, among 99 tests from the county that are pending. Baldetti said there is still a seven- to 10-day lag time in getting test results.

Data from the county’s dashboard shows of the 21 new cases confirmed over the past seven days, two-thirds were under age 50. The breakdown included five people aged 30-39; four aged 70-79; and three each age 19 and under, 20-29, 30-39, and 60-69. There were no new cases in the 50-59 and over 80 categories.

In terms of exposure, nearly a dozen cases remain under investigation, but of those identified, 10 of the 21 cases were listed as community spread, bringing that category to 64.

Those catching the virus from other identified confirmed COVID-19 cases grew by five, to 48. Another six were from exposure outside the county but in Kansas, and four from out of state.

No numbers were added to two identified clusters on Tuesday, with three tied to a local nursing home and two to the state prison.

Baldetti said he’s been receiving a lot of comments, both by phone and email, about his department not putting out news releases detailing new cases.

"Administratively, it’s just a lot to bear trying to update that every time we have new cases," he said. "But we are pushing that information to our dashboard. It’s updated in real time, almost hourly. When we get new positive cases or when they recover, we change that within the hour."

The dashboard can be found through the county’s website, renogov.org.

The version for reading on phones does not contain near the data that the desktop site contains, which includes a new tab showing positive rates in the county by ZIP code.