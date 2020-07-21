Jim Newell, who has served as Sumner County Commissioner representing district 2 for 16 years, is running for another term.

Newell will face opponent and fellow Republican Shelley Hansel in the Aug. 4 primary.

"I believe I have done a decent job," Newell said in an email. "I still believe economic development is the most important,and trying to keep taxes as low as possible. I have served in this capacity since 2005."

Bringing the Kansas Star Casino to Sumner County as well as wind generation have helped keep taxes low, Newell said.

"Sixteen years as a county commissioner has been a learning experience, and prepared me for the next four years," Newell said. "I can not think of any changes or improvement in the commission that needs to be made. Just keep working and doing what I have done the last 16 years."

"Now the Covid 19 virus is on everybody's minds."

Recently, the county commission, on the advice of Sumner County Public Health Officer Laura Rettig, voted to encourage the wearing of masks, but not make them mandatory. At its July 14 regular meeting, The Sumner County Board of County Commissioners, sitting as the Board of Health issued a public health order strongly urging the wearing of masks and limiting gatherings to 60 individuals.

"We need to listen and do what the professionals advise us to do, but I believe in keeping control of decisions local," Newell said.

Newell added that the County tax mill levy is still lower now than when he came to the commission in 2005.

"I am proud of that also," he said.