Educators always want to learn what they can do better in the classroom for their students.

Salina Tech and Airgas is making that possible for agriculture and technology teachers by offering a free two-day welding class for those teaching that subject. Educators as far west as Colby to as south as Sublette and as far east as Bonner Springs made the trek to Salina.

"I think that’s what the best part about it is we’re able to pull everything from any corner of Kansas, we’re able to get people to come and do this," Salina Tech lead welding instructor Eric Vannoy said.

This week was the second two-day session for the class with the other being in June. The class began last year with one session of 50 students, but was broken up into two 25 student sessions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Brian Blackwood from Airgas got with me and we talked about doing something to help ag teachers to get their students prepared for industrial welding and stuff like that," Vannoy said. "It was probably mostly his idea and then we helped grow it and facilitate it and get it going. I thought this was a great turnout for how it was going to start out as."

Airgas Mid South District manager Phil Schmitt said it’s great to partner with Salina Tech to do this program for the teachers.

"This is a great opportunity for them to see this and where they would be sending students that might have some interest," he said. "This a great tool to try our best to involve more people, ultimately students in the profession that want to make this a career."

Even with the class being only in its third session in two years, Salina Tech and Airgas have got the feedback they want. Teachers and educators who have already taken the class are telling others to come to Salina for the class when offered and when it fits their schedule.

During the course of the two-day class, 7.5 hours are in the classroom with the remaining 8.5 hours in the lab doing hands-on activities.

"We do cram a lot of information, but it gives them a fantastic base to go out and learn off of," Schmitt said. "We get a lot of teachers who don’t have a lot of experience. Now they know how to start a welder, basics and safety.

"Our goal is to make this good enough content-wise and everything where this is something we want to do and go learn about it. It’s been a tremendous buzz across the state."

Savannah Wild, who teaches animal science, intro to agriculture and welding at Salina Central, said it’s important for her to gain the opportunity, especially with the community that Salina is with manufacturing plants around.

"I think it’s really important that these kids know about those ample opportunities even in their local communities," she said. "I just want to know what local manufactures or industries are looking for or (what) schools are looking for so I can teach my students early, so they develop any bad habits before going to tech school."

Newton High School woodworking teacher Randy Jolliff said he’s learning new things with this class than what he learned 35 years ago. Jolliff has been teaching for 29 years, with 28 of those in Newton.

"We have access to this stuff all the time," he said. "I go to Pitt(sburg) State almost every year. One as a teacher and finding out what they’re doing and the same thing here.

"It’s another set of resources to call up when you need some help with some stuff, and pick something up that you can take back to the classroom."

For Buhler High School agricultural teacher Libby Fisher, she’s learning new things after recently completing her first year of teaching.

"I’m really excited to learn about how to provide a safe learning environment for students and make sure they’re learning as much as they can while staying safe," she said. "Safety is the No. 1 thing, obviously, with COVID right now. Shop class is going to look a lot different because of the way we have to sanitize."

Fisher was slated to teach welding this past spring, but the pandemic affected that. She said this class will help her prepare for when she teaches welding during the spring semester of the 2020-21 school year.

Students at Buhler can take classes to get a welding certification and get credit from Hutchinson Community College. Fisher added that she likes learning not just from class instructors but also from others who are also taking the class alongside her.

"It’s really nice to build those relationships, and know that you have people from across the state who you can call for help if you need it," she said.

Vannoy said that they’re going to try and keep things the same as this year for the future.

"(We’re going to) try to keep the numbers so that they’re manageable, so we can rotate them in and do some more work one on one with them and stuff," he said. "I might do something off to the side through Salina Tech only to help ag teachers, especially beginning ag teachers, to help them teach big and stick welding for beginning ag teachers and how their first year will go as a teacher."