Clinkscales Elder Law Practice would like to invite the public to attend a free webinar co-hosted with the Farm Service Agency on Wednesday, August 5 at noon and 6 pm via Zoom.

With COVID-19 still at the forefront of our minds and hindering consistent communication, it can be even more difficult to find helpful resources for our loved ones thinking about succession plans and where to begin.

Randy Clinkscales, elder law attorney, and Lynn Peterson, District Director North Central Kansas of the Farm Service Agency, will supply attendees with useful information and resources.

Topics will include how and when to transition the farm to family members or employees, tax information including estate, gift and GST tax rates and exemptions, how to protect spouses and families, health information and how to choose decision makers, and tools that will help achieve succession planning goals.

To sign up for the free informative webinar, visit www.clinkscaleslaw.com/events or call (877) 325-8040.