The Kansas Supreme Court announced Friday it had affirmed the first-degree murder conviction of De’Angelo M. Martinez linked to drive-by shooting committed in April 2016 in southeast Topeka.

A Shawnee County District Court jury in February 2018 had convicted Martinez, 23, of crimes that included premeditated first-degree murder linked to the shooting death of Brian Miller, 20, as a result of drive-by gunshots fired in the 2000 block of S.E. Echo Ridge. Echo Ridge is three blocks east of S.E. California Avenue.

Gang disputes may have been the catalyst for Miller’s death, Topeka police said at Martinez’s trial.

Martinez was sentenced in May 2018 to life in prison, without eligibility for parole for 50 years.

A co-defendant, Christopher S. Pattillo, was also convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison, without eligibility for parole for 25 years.

The Kansas Supreme Court said in a news release Friday that it had affirmed Martinez’s murder conviction after concluding that a prosecutor's statements did not impermissibly shift the burden of proof to the defendant, nor did the statements infringe on the defendant's constitutional protection against self-incrimination.

"During closing arguments, the state responded to the defense counsel's attack on the credibility of witnesses by pointing out the state had presented evidence, whereas the defense theory was based on speculation," the release said. "The court held that, when viewed in context, the comments were a fair comment on the evidence presented and did not impermissibly shift the burden of proof to the defendant nor did they amount to a comment on the defendant's decision not to testify."