A man suffered serious injuries when he was shot early Saturday morning at a house in northeast Topeka’s Oakland community, police said.

The man’s name and age weren’t being released. Topeka police Lt. John Trimble said he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Trimble said officers were called shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday to a house in the 500 block of N.E. Wilson on a report that an aggravated burglary had been committed and a person had been shot. Wilson runs north and south and is located three blocks east of S.E. Chandler.

According to Kansas statute, the aggravated burglary of a residence involves entering an occupied house with the intent to commit a crime.

All involved parties were accounted for and police continued to investigate the circumstances involved, Trimble said.

No further information was being made public.