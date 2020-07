Crews are expected to close 70th Road east of U.S. 83 in Haskell County and to re-open 60th Road, also east of U.S. 83 in Haskell County, the week of June 27. The closure is part of the U.S. 83 expansion project and is expected to last approximately one week.

For more information on this project, contact Craig Schlott, Area Construction Engineer, at (620) 765-7096 or Lisa Knoll, KDOT District 6 Public Affairs Manager, at (620) 260-6397.