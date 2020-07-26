Kansas Highway Patrol to inspect buses

While students and teachers are getting ready for the start of the new school year, Garden City Public Schools Transportation Department is also getting ready.

On July 28, the Kansas Highway Patrol will be inspecting school buses starting at 6 a.m. at the Garden City Public Schools Transportation Department, 139 Clover Leaf. Every school bus must pass inspection before the district can use the vehicles to transport students. The inspection is another step Garden City Public Schools takes to insure students will be safe on their way to and from school.

Kansas Highway Patrol officers will be checking over 50 buses that the district uses to transport students. Officers will inspect equipment and mechanical systems on each school bus, including the brake system, steering system, fuel system, mirrors, lights, stop arm and emergency doors and exits. Officers will also inspect all the other vehicles that will transport students that are in the district’s fleet.

Last year, Garden City Public Schools provided transportation for approximately 3,100 students. The students transported include those who live more than 2.5 miles away from school and ones who require special education services.

For more information, call Charles Stillian, Garden City Public Schools Transportation Director, at 620-805-8750.