The number of known COVID-19 deaths of Shawnee County residents rose between Thursday and Saturday by four, to 19 from 15, the Shawnee County Health Department reported Sunday morning on its website.

The county’s death toll had been 15 as of Thursday, 17 as of Friday and 19 as of Saturday, according to that site.

It indicated that as of Sunday:

• 19,258 Shawnee County residents had been tested for COVID-19.

• Of Shawnee County’s 1,295 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 359 were active — with 21 of those patients being hospitalized — while 917 patients had recovered and 19 had died. The 359 active cases was down from 395 the previous Monday.

• 460 people were being monitored Sunday for the potential presence of COVID-19.

The health department figures can be accessed by clicking on the link to the Shawnee County COVID-19 Cases Dashboard at www.snco.us/hd/coronavirus.asp.