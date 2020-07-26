Southwest Kansas COVID-19 update

Finney County added six new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for a total of 1,672 as of 4:35 p.m. on Friday.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as "five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced."

Of the Finney County cases, there are two individual currently hospitalized as of Friday afternoon, and there has been a total of 10 deaths. A total of 2,927 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 101 cases pending as of Friday.

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw four new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its total to 2,069 as of Friday. Seward County added six positive cases to its total of 1,073. Grant County increased with seven new cases as of Friday, bringing its total to 78. Gray and Haskell Counties added three cases each, for totals of 47 and 38, respectively. Morton County added two cases for a total of nine. Meade County added one case for 38 total, while Stanton County increased by one case for 18 total, and Wichita County added one new case for a total of two. Numbers in other counties in southwest Kansas remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 1,672

Ford - 2,069

Grant - 78

Gray - 47

Greeley - 3

Hamilton - 38

Haskell - 38

Kearny - 53

Lane - 5

Meade - 38

Morton - 9

Scott - 21

Seward - 1,073

Stanton - 18

Stevens - 40

Wichita Co. - 2

The state of Kansas has over 25,100 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

Finney County reopened on June 8.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth facemask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.