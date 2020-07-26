NEWTON—Kate Tilma, of Wichita, overcame a two-stroke deficit and a crowded second-place standing after Day 1 of the Kansas Women’s Amateur on Tuesday to be the first woman to own both the Kansas Amateur and Kansas Junior Amateur titles in the same year.

"It’s a great honor to be able to play, it’s good for the hard work that I put into both," Tilma said.

She finished the Kansas Amateur tournament at Sand Creek Station on Tuesday shooting 74-71-74-219 (+3) for her second Amateur victory of the summer. Last month, she won the Kansas Junior Amateur in Salina. There has never been another woman in the history of Kansas women’s golf to hold both titles in the same year.

Abby Glynn, Unversity of Kansas golfer, also made a run for the Kansas Women’s Amateur title. Glynn, hot off her win at the Missouri Women’s Amateur just two weeks ago, made a push in the final round today shooting an even par, 72. Going into 18, both Glynn and Tilma were tied at four over par for the tournament.

Going into 18, Tilma knew she needed to either birdie or par in order to win. She proceeded to make a 20-foot birdie putt to win the championship and overall Low Junior.

"I just wanted to give it enough to have a chance at going in," Tilma said.

Madison Slayton, Wichita State University golfer, held the lead after rounds one and two on Monday. Although Slayton carded only one birdie on her scorecard Tuesday, she finished in third place.

The 2021 Kansas Women’s Amateur will be held at Flint Hills National Golf Club in Andover.