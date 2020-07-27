I recently discovered I was a "Libtard." Evidently such is the latest derogatory slur that the political radical right can hurl at avowed liberals. Obviously it is intended to insult liberals. And of course it demeans those dear souls who truly suffer with disabilities that were labeled with that antiquated suffix.

The conservative voters who use this term will follow their leader who can only insult and demean any who don’t pay him homage. That’s something I’ll never do! So I guess I’ll remain a "Libtard.’

With the very crucial presidential election but five months away, I think it is especially important that each of us find where we fit in the political arena. First, I am very thankful to be a Liberal.

Years ago, I entered politics as a committed conservative. I was elected a Republican Senator of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. It was then that I learned fist-hand Liberals were open to the future; living in hope for a better tomorrow for all people. Liberals concentrated upon what could be, while their counterparts lived in fear of losing what was. Liberals walked bravely into the future; their opponents reluctantly backed away from the future.

Also, I found that Liberals sought to share with every person the blessings of this life, especially with the "least of their brethren". Liberals were concerned with feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, housing the homeless and healing the sick. Liberals had the courage to pursue innovation. Liberals were even willing to risk failure. Liberals, I noticed, would readily admit that they were not perfect. They left that faux claim of perfection to others.

And Liberals believed that "liberty without limits is license." They were willing to struggle mightily against powerful special self interests that subverted the public interest. Liberals were not trapped in the old mantra, "But we’ve always done it that way!"

Of course this year such a distinction is even more important. A current example of the need for choice is displayed by the conservative candidates for the U.S. Senate. The two doctors, the plumber, the businessman and the right wing lobbyist can only seek to discredit each other with ghosts from their opponent’s past. And they each seek to out trump the others. They offer nothing for the people, but other candidates do.

Liberals always seek negotiation before confrontation. Liberals respect the dignity and nobility of every human being, and always work to insure the injunctions found in the Preamble to the Constitution: "establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, and promote the general welfare". Liberals seek to serve and not rule.

I hope you’ll join me as a "Libtard" to insure America’s ongoing greatness.

Fr. Bob Layne is a retired Episcopal priest in McPherson.