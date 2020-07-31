Southwest Kansas COVID-19 update

Finney County added eight new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 1,716 as of 3:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as "five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced."

Of the Finney County cases, there are four individual currently hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon, and there has been a total of 10 deaths. A total of 3,090 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 139 cases pending as of Thursday.

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 19 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its total to 2,106 as of Friday. Seward County added 32 positive cases to its total of 1,119. Gray County increased with seven new cases for a total of 64, while Meade County added four cases for a total of 44. Scott and Stanton Counties each added two cases as of Friday for totals of 26 and 23, respectively. Grant County added one case for a total of 80, Hamilton County added one for a total of 41 and Haskell County also added one case, bringing its total to 39. Numbers in other counties in southwest Kansas remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 1,716

Ford - 2,106

Grant - 80

Gray - 64

Greeley - 3

Hamilton - 41

Haskell - 39

Kearny - 54

Lane - 5

Meade - 44

Morton - 9

Scott - 26

Seward - 1,119

Stanton - 23

Stevens - 43

Wichita Co. - 3

The state of Kansas has over 27,800 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth facemask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.