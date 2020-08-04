The Hutchinson City Council reversed itself Tuesday and agreed to fund the city’s Human Relations officer as a full-time position next year.

That decision came after the Hutchinson Community Foundation renewed a three-year pledge to support programming costs for the post and council members, based on comments made during Tuesday’s meeting, apparently hearing from a lot of the public over the past two weeks.

While specific figures were not available Tuesday, finance director Angela Richard said the extra salary and benefits would cost at least $30,000 per year.

A slim majority of the council also voiced support for allocating money to fully fund the Neighborhood Resource officer position at the Hutchinson Recreation Commission, where programming was being reduced by up to $15,000.

Both additional costs will be covered by dipping further into carryover reserves.

Four people, including Aubrey Abbott Patterson with the Community Foundation, spoke of the need to expand the Human Relations post, which was filled as a part-time job last year after being vacant for a decade.

One person who formerly served on the commission spoke in opposition to expanding it.

Foundation pledge

The Community Foundation previously pledged to cover $20,000 a year for three years toward the cost of the position, but it temporarily withdrew the offer after the council two weeks ago failed to agree to cover the employee benefits the person would become eligible for as full-time.

"We did withdraw (the offer) when it didn’t appear there was support from the city council to fully fund the position with benefits," Patterson said. "Then there was a groundswell of support. People asked us to support it."

"We’re really pleased with the outcome," she said after the meeting. "We think it’s the right time for Hutchinson to invest in the position and the value that we’re going to protect our people."

The agency agreed to cover programming costs to allow the city to divert what programming it is funding toward salary, while also expanding those efforts.

"In the past, they’ve had to go out and ask other partners to help fund the work," Patterson said. "This way they’ll have funding they can use proactively to choose how to bring our community together when they need to. ... This way we hope to solve problems rather than just mitigate them after they happen."

Other voices

Anthony Frischenmeyer, with the Prairie Independent Living Resources Center, presented the council with a petition that purportedly contained 400 signatures of people in support of making the job full time.

Frischenmeyer said he grew up with an uncle and grandmother who were both blind and witnessed discrimination against them in job hiring.

"I feel by funding this position full-time, we have a chance to right a wrong that’s been in this city too long," he said. "We just celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. But there’s still discrimination against the disabled at a higher rate. The city’s motto is ‘come share our space,’ but people will not come to share your space if they feel it’s not safe. By funding this position you give extra safety to those who do feel they are discriminated against. Please fund this and make Hutchinson a place worth sharing. If you don’t fund this, all I can say is, shame on you."

Speaking in opposition to expanding the post was former Human Relations board member Mike Sullivan, who contended there was not enough work for a full-time position based on the small number of discrimination complaints filed with the city each year.

Neighborhood programming

Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho brought up the Neighborhood Resource issue, suggesting the city also cover cuts in its programming costs, which were due to projected shortfalls in motor vehicle tax revenues.

"It’s a small amount, but it has a large impact," the mayor said. "These programs are designed to help people advocate for themselves, to gain knowledge of how to interact with governing bodies and agencies. Take the area of Southwest Bricktown. It did not exist without the work of this position. We do not have coalitions of neighborhoods advocating for their needs without this position."

Council members Nancy Soldner and Steve Garza joined Piros de Carvalho in voicing support for the funding. Councilwoman Sara Bagwell supported the Human Relation position but opposed helping fund the Hutch Rec position.

"I’m for holding on the line on outside agencies," Bagwell said.

Jon Daveline, who at the last meeting opposed tapping the carryover any further, agreed to fund the HR position but did not offer an opinion on the Neighborhood Resource officer.

The council then voted to set its formal public hearing on the budget for 9 a.m. Aug. 18.