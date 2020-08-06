Jason Newberry, assistant city manager for public utilities, addressed the Wellington City Council at its Tuesday meeting, talking about the problems that led to low water pressure in the city last weekend.

City water crews were cleaning out water towers in the city with the help of the City Fire Dept. During the cleaning,, the main water line broke. Water was rerouted to a second line, which created some bottlenecks and pressures.

By Monday, the water pressure was under control.

"This has happened twice in a year’s time," Newberry said. "We can’t let it happen again."

The biggest issue now is that there is some air in the water line, Newberry said.

"Jason, all I can say is thank you," Mayor Jim Valentine said. "I’m sure everyone in the community thanks you and Jeremy (Jones, director of public works for the city) for everything you’ve done and the guys out there that pitched in. That’s the way a team works it."

City Manager Shane Shields mentioned that Newberry had been elected to a three year term with the Board of Directors of Kansas Municipal Utilities.

In other business:

Jones said he had talked with Cody White, superintendent of the Wellington Recreation Center, about extending the Wellington Family Aquatics Center hours. Originally, Aug. 9 had been set as the last day the swimming pool would be open, but "quite a bit’s happened since then," Jones said. "Cody has talked with his board and they have agreed to go ahead and do some extended hours through Labor Day."

The pool will continue with normal hours through Sunday, Aug. 9. After that day, the pool will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday for four consecutive weeks.

The council approved 6-0, the vacating of a platted utility easement at the southwest corner of U.S. 160 and Seneca Road. The approval was made at the request of VNA - Verbio North American Corporation, which is in the process of selling property where the easement lies to BNSF (Burlington Northern Santa Fe) Railroad. The council then approved another easement.