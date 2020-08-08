The family of Ann M. (Adam) Mosier would like to announce her 90th birthday on Aug. 19.

Ann is the daughter of the late Robert E. Adam and Ruth DeYoung Adam and the third, and only survivor, of five children. She is the wife of the late Ronnie Mosier, whom she married in 1949.

Ann’s immediate family includes: daughter Linda (Roger) Lippelmann of Lyons; daughter Beverly (Gary) Lagana of Ellwood City, PA; grandchildren Brooklyn (Nathan) Walker of Hutchinson; Mark (Jaclyn) of Scottsdale, AZ; Jackie (Kevin) Conti of Monaca, PA; Michael Lagana of Aliquippa, PA; great-grandchildren Katelyn, Titus and Silas Walker, Emily and Ryan Conti, and a little Lippelmann boy due to be born in September.

The family is hosting a card shower. Well-wishes may be sent to Ann Mosier, Mennonite Friendship Community, 200 Sunnydell Circle, Apt. 37, South Hutchinson, KS 67505.