Shawnee County commissioners and Topeka City Council members both say they intend to avoid raising property taxes as they prepare this coming week to discuss, and perhaps finalize, their proposed 2021 budgets.

Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday in their chambers in Room B-11 of the County Courthouse, 200 S.E. 7th. The city’s mayor and council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in its chambers at 214 S.E. 8th.

Kansas law gives the city and county until Aug. 25 to finalize their budgets.

County Commissioners BIll Riphahn, Kevin Cook and Aaron Mays have all expressed a desire to not raise the county’s property tax mill levy, county administrative services director Betty Greiner said as commissioners met Thursday.

The proposed 2021 county budget in the form the commission is currently considering would raise county property taxes by 0.022 mills, to 48.194 mills from 48.172, which would mean a 25-cent rise in 2021 in the property taxes paid by the owner of a $100,000 home.

That budget would include spending about $1.6 million from the county’s reserve fund.

Mays said Thursday he might propose amending that budget by adding funding to create a project manager’s job in District Attorney Mike Kagay’s office for implementing a group violence intervention program here. Kagay is seeking $70,307 for that, including $50,003 in salary and $20,304 in benefits.

The county commission each year from 2014 to 2019 approved budgets containing spending limits aimed at keeping the mill levy the same or reducing it slightly. After property valuation numbers were finalized, the county levy went up slightly in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, then down slightly in 2019 and 2020.

Commissioners also plan Monday to consider applying for $780,000 in COVID-19 response and recovery funding from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Topeka City Council members and Mayor Michelle De La Isla plan Tuesday to consider any amendments that might be introdcued to city manager Brent Trout’s proposed 2021 city budget, then to finalize that document.

The proposed budget, if approved in its current form, would keep the city’s property tax mill levy at its current rate while eliminating 32.5 full-time city jobs. It would total $312.6 million.

About 14 of the jobs that would be cut remained occupied, Trout said late last month.

The mayor and council each year from 2014 to 2019 approved spending limits aimed at keeping the mill levy the same. After property valuation numbers were finalized, the city’s levy went down slightly in 2015, up slightly in 2016 and 2017, down slightly in 2018 and 2019 and up slightly in 2020.

The mayor and council also plan Tuesday to consider extending through Nov. 18 a suspension of their rules that they put in place March 26 to fight the spread of COVID-19.