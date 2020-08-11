MISSION—Drivers across Kansas will gather on September 12 to drive a collective 3,000 miles for Special Olympics Kansas (SOKS) athletes. The impact of COVID-19 has caused SOKS to veer away from its traditional annual Truck Convoy to now bring the Convoy to the local citizens and neighbors of Special Olympics athletes. Instead of trucks parading through the state all at once, Kansas residents will support the 2020 Convoy by displaying a decal on their vehicle September 12.

As a part of the Kansas Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, the movement will raise awareness and funds for over 4,500 Kansans with intellectual disabilities who compete in over 20 year-round sports. Thanks to some great 2020 Convoy committee members, SOKS has a great solution to work around COVID-19 restrictions and have some social distancing fun!

Those who register or sponsor the Convoy before September 12 will receive official 2020 Convoy decals and mileage logs via mail. On September 12, participants will display the decal on their vehicles, take photos, and document their mileage. No official parades will be held that day. Rather, participants will document their mileage for the day as they work, play, or explore Kansas! SOKS hopes to log over 3,000 miles driven across the state of Kansas in one day.

Registration is open to any road-safe vehicle. Owners and operators of semi-trucks, classic cars, motorcycles, work trucks, farm tractors, grain trucks or any other vehicle are welcome to join the fun. Participants are required to display the decal and return the mileage log for documentation. Sponsorships spots are also available, and sponsors can register online or via mail. A sponsorship would feature the company’s logo on the event shirts, website, and other promotional items.

Visit www.ksso.org/convoy for more information or to register for this year’s events. For additional info contact Luke Schulte schultel@ksso.org or 620.408.4450

ABOUT SPECIAL OLYMPICS KANSAS Special Olympics Kansas (SOKS) is dedicated to empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities to become physically fit, productive and respected members of society through sports competitions, health and nutrition programs and leadership development. SOKS is a non-profit organization supported almost entirely by corporate and individual gifts, and events. The generosity of Kansas organizations, individuals and statewide businesses enable the program to continue. The goal of the Special Olympics is to create a world where every single person is accepted and welcomed. Together, we are helping to make the world a better, healthier, and more joyful place — one athlete, one volunteer, one family member and one plunger at a time.