Thursday

Aug 13, 2020 at 10:21 AM


People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.


Jerome Nathan Townsend, 50, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 8/12.


Treveon Arnell Carrington, 22, in connection with aggravated burglary, 8/12.


Lakeshia Marie Ray, 27, in connection with burglary, 8/12.


Michael Eugene Bennett, 48, in connection with burglary, 8/12.


August Daniel Osborn, 20, in connection with burglary, 8/12.


Karwin Jay Johnson, 38, in connection with aggravated domestic battery, 8/12.


Andrea Joy Jack, 45, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 8/12.


Kenneth Lee Allen Jr., 49, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 8/12.


Dylan Dean Walstrom, 26, in connection with possession of stolen property, theft, 8/12.