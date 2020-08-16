A man who was arrested after being shot at by a Topeka police officer Saturday morning was being held without bond Sunday in the Shawnee County Jail in connection with crimes that included kidnapping.

Jail records indicated Colten Andrew Hawley, 22, was being held in connection with:

• Aggravated assault to a law enforcement officer, criminal use of a weapon and interference with a law enforcement officer, all linked to a situation in which a Topeka police officer shot at Hawley outside the Motel 6 at 709 S.W. Fairlawn Road.

• Kidnapping, making a criminal threat and theft, all related to a previous situation, about which police were not releasing further information.

• An outstanding warrant charging him with a parole violation.

Records posted on the website of the Kansas Department of Corrections said Crowley on Friday had violated parole, which had been granted in March after he served prison time on three convictions for fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer and one each for forgery, theft, felony drug possession and the criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police weren’t making public the name of the officer who shot at Hawley.

Lt. Manny Munoz said that officer, who was trying to locate a man wanted in connection with a dangerous felony, found what appeared to be that man’s vehicle about 7:36 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot at 709 S.W. Fairlawn Road.

The officer called for back-up. While waiting for other officers to arrive, he encountered Hawley – who carried a firearm – in the parking lot north of the motel, police said.

The officer fired his department-issued handgun at least once and chased Hawley briefly before arresting him, Munoz said. A gunshot hit the north side of the motel building, said police Chief Bill Cochran. No one was hurt.

The identity of the officer who shot at Hawley appeared unlikely to be released while the investigation remained in progress. The city may not make public the name of an officer under criminal or administrative investigation unless required to do so by a court order, according to rules laid out in the current employment agreement between Topeka’s city government and the Fraternal Order of Police, which represents rank-and-file officers with the rank of sergeant and below in contract talks.

The Kansas City, Kan., Police Department and Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay were conducting separate investigations into Saturday’s shooting incident, Cochran said.

The officer involved had been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with Topeka police protocol, Munoz said.