A Kansas City man is in custody following a vehicle pursuit Monday morning that began in Shawnee County, near Interstate 70 and S.W. 3rd Street.

According to a news release from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Deandre K. Martin, 35, was taken into custody in connection with felony fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and multiple other misdemeanors.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Monday, a gray 2014 Volkswagen Jetta was reported to the Kansas Turnpike Authority for reckless driving on I-70 between Lawrence and Topeka, according to the news release.

About 9:45 a.m., a Shawnee County sheriff’s deputy observed a car matching that description traveling west at a high rate of speed and driving recklessly through traffic.

The sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop near I-70 and S.W. Wanamaker Road, but the driver didn’t stop. A pursuit was initiated as the driver continued west at a high rate of speed.

According to the release, the Kansas High Patrol took over as the primary pursuit unit near I-70 and S.W. Carlson Road, part of the western border of Shawnee County.

The vehicle pursuit ended when the Volkswagen crashed near the Paxico rest area in Wabaunsee County. Martin, the driver, sustained injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening and was transported to a local hospital.