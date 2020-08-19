The Hutchinson City Council agreed Tuesday to explore imposing new restrictions at Rivers Banks Orchard Park on the city’s north side to respond to continued late-night issues there that are upsetting area residents.

The 72-acre park off 43rd Avenue and K-61 highway, which opened in 2014 and is named after Civil War veteran Rivers Banks, has become a popular after-dark gathering spot.

That has led to complaints about noise, drag racing, litter and vandalism.

"It’s a situation we have taken very seriously," said police Chief Jeff Hooper. "We’ve put multiple officers up there and added an extra patrol and enforcement zone. We even put a plainclothes officer in the trees with binoculars, with cop cars around the corner for when the group shows up."

The city installed a surveillance camera, but there are issues with being able to place it at an angle that it can capture license plates on vehicles, the council was advised when Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho raised the issue Tuesday.

"It’s been a constant problem since I’ve been here," Hooper said. "Unless I put an officer there 24 hours a day, we can’t solve it with current policing methods."

The only real solution, Hooper suggested, is to close the park at night by installing a gate.

"I agree a gate is the best solution," said parks director Justin Combs. "The issue is who opens and closes it."

The park is currently only legally closed, according to city ordinance, between midnight and 5 a.m. And if someone shows up to close the gate and finds a car still in the parking lot, they’ll have to find the person or wait for them to show up.

"Simply to lock the gate could turn into an hour or more process until we get people educated," Combs said.

The previous community he was in, Combs said, the city hired a private security company to close its parks at night, but that would come with a continuing cost. He then suggested perhaps park staff could open it and the police department help close it each night.

The mayor suggested changing the park’s hours, moving it to 10 p.m., "or maybe even earlier." That, however, would have to be done by city ordinance.

City Information Technologies director Todd Davis said he’d been working with police on a surveillance plan, but it was put on hold because of the virus pandemic.

"It’s not terribly expensive to do," Davis said. "I just need time and resources to get it rolling. If Jeff (city manager Jeff Cantrell) tells me to do it, I’ll do it."

Cantrell was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.

"I look forward to a solution," Piros de Carvalho said in concluding the discussion.