The Arbor Day Foundation, the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to tree planting, named Hutchinson Community College a 2019 Tree Campus USA. Tree Campus USA is a national program created in 2008 by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor colleges and universities for promoting healthy trees and engaging students and staff in the spirit of conservation. This is the first time the school has received a Tree Campus USA designation.

"We are honored to earn this designation," said Carter File, the president of HCC. "It speaks highly of the commitment our staff has to creating a premier campus that our students, employees and the community can be proud of."

HCC achieved the Tree Campus designation by meeting the program’s five core standards: maintaining a tree advisory committee, having a campus tree-care plan, dedicating annual expenditures for a campus tree program, observing Arbor Day and implementing student-service-learning projects.

The urban campus has more than 50 trees. With a goal to add at least one tree per year, the school is planning on creating a tree walk. The school already has a master Demo Garden on campus next to its pond.

"This will give people a chance to see new trees and identify if it may be something they’d like to get for themselves," said Denny Stoecklein, a spokesman for the college. "Not only can trees on campus be used for teaching and learning, but they enhance the aesthetics of the campus. They can also serve as windbreaks and provide shade that may provide utility benefits and offer space for people to gather."