Investigators continue to work to identify the people who were present at the time of a shooting over the weekend in Leavenworth that resulted in a man’s death.

"We continue to work hard on that," Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said.

Police are investigating an incident that was reported early Sunday morning on Eisenhower Road in which shots were fired from one vehicle at another.

The shooting resulted in the death of Matthew Smith, 34, Basehor.

The shooting reportedly took place in the area of Eisenhower and Hughes roads.

Police believe the shooting was precipitated by a confrontation at a business in Lansing.

Kitchens said investigators are working to identify everyone who was present during the confrontation at the Lansing business. Police also are trying to identify the occupants of the car from which shots were fired.

Kitchens said the shots were fired from the car at a pickup truck driven by Smith.

Kitchens said passengers in the truck were able to stop the vehicle after Smith was shot. No one else was injured.

The other vehicle was driven away from the scene. But police have located and impounded the sedan they believe was used in the shooting.

Kitchens said investigators are "still doing some work on both vehicles."

He said police have provided an initial briefing about the case to prosecutors.

