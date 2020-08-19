Today's installment from "Throwback Thursday" takes us to the Southwest corner of Eighty-fifth Avenue and Old K-61 highway. The community of Medora was platted in 1887 and was located 1 1/2 miles to the northeast of its current location. It mainly served farmers and was a stop on the Rock Island Railroad. At one time it was home to more than 60 families. In 1905, the "Frisco" Railway laid a crossing rail line just Southwest of the town on the Ranson family property and the Rock Island moved their depot there. The Ransons quickly filed a plat for Medora Junction and they built a hotel across the street from the depot in 1907. The rest of the town quickly followed.

In 1919, a blacktop was laid from Hutch to Medora for auto traffic and by 1930 the Ranson Hotel was converted to a service station and garage. In 1937, the road was expanded and named K-61.

In 1950, a grocery store was added to the service station. The first photo shows the business about 1961, owned by Ted Smith, and called the K-61 One Stop. Later Campbell LaPorte purchased the business. The second photo show the Laporte Grocery about 1972.

In 2004, Steve Becker purchased the property and converted it to a western antique store. The third photo shows the property today. Becker's Bunkhouse, 4918 East Main, Medora, owned by Steve Becker and Sarah McKinnon.