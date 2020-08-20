OTTAWA—The Franklin County Health Department announced the death of a county resident Monday, the second life claimed by COVID-19 in the county.

County health officials said that protecting the health of the community remains a top priority and asked Franklin County residents to continue to adhere to the following recommendations as much as possible:

• Avoid non-essential trips and stay home if possible.

• Wear a mask in public spaces.

• Continue to socially distance from individuals not in residence with.

• Thoroughly clean and disinfect surfaces.

• Wash hands for at least 20 seconds several times a day.

The Health Department reported an increase in young people in their teens and 20s testing positive as well as more symptomatic cases.

The department reported on Monday there were 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Friday. The department reports 68 cases currently active and 98 pending test results. Three county residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID – none of these patients are at AdventHealth Ottawa.

Franklin County is still awaiting pending test results from the Ottawa University testing and will give a full report once those reports are received.